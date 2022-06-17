Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $485,000 Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

