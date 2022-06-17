Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after buying an additional 1,938,690 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

