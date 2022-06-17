Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 3,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

