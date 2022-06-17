Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

