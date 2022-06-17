Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,120 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

