Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

