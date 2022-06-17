Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

