Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $64,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.