Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

