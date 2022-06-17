Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.73 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

