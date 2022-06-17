Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 4,834,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,682. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

