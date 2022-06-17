Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Insider Mary L. Frontczak Acquires 1,000 Shares

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.