Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

ALL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

