Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $961,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

