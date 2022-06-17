Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.