Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. 69,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.