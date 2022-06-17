Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,277 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

BATS NOBL traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. 1,042,342 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51.

