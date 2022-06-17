Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Boeing by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.29.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

