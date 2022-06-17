Conflux Network (CFX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.07 or 0.05247513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00224457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.00536155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00546896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00068423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

