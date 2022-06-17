Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $78.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.