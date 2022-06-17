Convex Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $229.04 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00017228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,726.58 or 0.74913859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00297391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00089514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,442,580 coins and its circulating supply is 63,331,926 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

