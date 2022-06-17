Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.