Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 142,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,754,145 shares.The stock last traded at 2.39 and had previously closed at 2.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

