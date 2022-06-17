Cormark Raises Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.24. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.