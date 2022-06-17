Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.