Corvex Management LP Has $45.35 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corvex Management LP reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 143,530 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

UBER stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 1,471,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,068. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

