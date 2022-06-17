Covalent (CQT) Price Tops $0.10

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and $1.02 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.46 or 0.05519969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00311073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.