Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

1COV opened at €36.15 ($37.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.76 and a 200-day moving average of €47.78. Covestro has a 52 week low of €35.92 ($37.42) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($62.75).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

