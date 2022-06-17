Credit Suisse Group Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

