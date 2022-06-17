Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

