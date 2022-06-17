Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($97.92) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($71.77) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR GXI opened at €71.75 ($74.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($55.68) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($103.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.49 and its 200 day moving average is €72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

