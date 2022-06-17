Credit Suisse Group Trims Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price to $27.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AMTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

