Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CRQDF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

