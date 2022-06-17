Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,154,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,786,662.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

