Critical Review: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Professional 0 1 1 0 2.50

Peoples Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Professional has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.18% 10.30% 1.07% Professional 21.78% 9.45% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 3.14 $43.52 million $6.05 8.66 Professional $85.81 million 3.36 $21.36 million $1.36 15.43

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Professional on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; Middlesex County of New Jersey; and Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

