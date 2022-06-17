Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004202 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00678637 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004723 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

