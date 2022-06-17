Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($58.33) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Danone stock traded down €1.09 ($1.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €50.27 ($52.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.25. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($75.14).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

