Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 2,150 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $23,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,323,574.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 500,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.74.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.