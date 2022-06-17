De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading 4.4% Higher

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

