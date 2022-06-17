Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.