Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. 86,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,279. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

