Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 1,382,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,140,996. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

