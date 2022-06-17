Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,435,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 13,140,996 shares.The stock last traded at $29.92 and had previously closed at $29.58.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

