DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.83

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 177877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

