Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $13.41.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $22,223,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

