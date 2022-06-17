DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DHCA opened at $9.79 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DHC Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

