Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMIFF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Diamcor Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.