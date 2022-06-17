DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.41.

DKS traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,848 shares of company stock valued at $14,967,859. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

