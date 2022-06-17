Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 20,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

