Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dillard’s by 54.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

